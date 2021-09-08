Leadership of Ministry of Defense visits military unit of Signal Troops (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, activities to improve the communications systems capabilities of the Azerbaijan Army are underway.

On September 8, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited one of the military units of the Signal Troops.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense inspected transport means, laboratories for the current and medium repairs of communications means, equipment, as well as other services administrative premises, and warehouses.

The Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, was reported on the equipment, purpose, and combat capabilities of command-staff vehicles, installed on the base of various types of wheeled vehicles, recently adopted into the armament to control combat operations.

The Minister of Defense gave relevant instructions to the command staff on further improvement of communications in the Azerbaijan Army.

News.Az

