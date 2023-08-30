Leading foreign media reps on Aghdam-Khankendi road to cover food aid delivery to Karabakh’s Armenian residents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reporters of Azerbaijani representative offices of a group of foreign media organizations have arrived on the Aghdam-Khankendi road in Karabakh, where a convoy with food trucks for Armenians in Karabakh, dispatched by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society from Baku, is waiting for access to the region.

They are currently talking with representatives of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society, News.Az reports.

Thus, reporters from representative offices of leading media organizations, such as Bloomberg, BBC, Gettyimage are getting acquainted with the situation at the parking lot of food trucks as talks are underway with the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent for the delivery of the food to Khankendi.

The convoy with humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to the people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh has entered the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Currently, representatives of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society are negotiating with Russian peacekeepers regarding the passage of the humanitarian cargo.

President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Novruz Aslan earlier told journalists that other necessary goods may be delivered to the residents of Armenian origin in Karabakh in the future.

News.Az