Leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan enhances & strengthens network capabilities

Azercell Telecom, leader of the telecom market in Azerbaijan, has taken significant steps towards improvement of its network, extension of its coverage area, further speeding up mobile internet with the view to provide high quality communication services for its subscribers and get prepared for the application of the latest innovations in the country.

User Data Consolidation (UDC) project was successfully completed on December 14-15. The project comprised of several complex stages is a sign of company’s continuous development in terms of technology. At the same time, the company swimmingly implemented HLR Migration process which targeted to improve data structure. In parallel, the project of Expansion of Packet-switched Network to increase the internet transmission was completed felicitously.

Vahid Mursaliyev, CEO of Azercell Telecom LLC, commented on the projects stating that the company is currently conducting large projects in order to provide its subscribers with the strongest and most sustainable network at its capacity and it uses all available resources to the largest extend in this regard.

“Generally, this kind of complex projects are associated with quite large risks. Just to mention that in some countries, network interruptions during the implementation of the project have caused serious problems. However, Azercell’s UDC project team together with Ericsson specialists predicted all possible risks and issues that might occur during the implementation phase and managed to eliminate technical deficiencies to the minimum”, Mr. Mursaliyev noted.

He added that the priority for now is to prepare Azercell network for application of 5G and next generation technologies and improve customer practice. Vahid Mursaliyev also noted that the company will continue its activities towards making daily and work lives of its subscribers easier through its quality and convenient services.

UDC (User Data Consolidation) enables customer-centric networks, simplifying the complexity of managing subscription data in telecommunication networks. UDC is a flexible system and can be adjusted to all other systems in telecommunications.

HLR (Home Location Register) is a large database with details of every active mobile device in telecom network. The purpose of the HLR is to provide the functionality to store this information and process any requests for validation of the subscriber. The database is frequently updated. Whenever capacity is exhausted or network enhancements are introduced, the data structure for each subscriber may be enhanced. In this case, the data in the old HLR (Source HLR) has to be moved seamlessly to the new HLR (Target HLR) to ensure that no subscriber information is lost. This process is called HLR migration, which has been successfully completed by the company.

Expansion of packet-switched network is one of the important processes towards the development of customer practice. With this network, Azercell will be able to increase data transmission. As a result, Azercell subscribers will not experience low data speed even during peak hours of internet usage.

In general, all the above mentioned processes provide for the convenience of the subscribers, as they all lead to the enhancement.

Azercell, which has introduced a number of technological innovations in Azerbaijan, will remain committed to its mission and continue to further strengthen its network in order to make lives of its customers easier through innovative solutions and modern services.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 per cent of the territory (excluding 20% per cent of the occupied territories) and 99,8 per cent of population of the country.

Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

