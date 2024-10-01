Lebanese army denies claims of withdrawal from southern border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lebanese Army has rejected claims that its units have withdrawn from the southern borders, where Israeli forces are currently conducting airstrikes.

"Reports claiming the withdrawal of [army units] from the southern border posts for several kilometers are false," the Lebanese army said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "Military units located in the south [of Lebanon] are redeploying some forward locations within their assigned areas of responsibility," the Lebanese army noted. "The army command continues to coordinate and cooperate with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)," the statement emphasized.On Tuesday night, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.

