Lebanese army granted $15 million in fuel assistance from Qatar

The Qatar Fund for Development announced yesterday on X that it will provide the Lebanese army with a $15 million grant for fuel, covering a period of three months starting October 1, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun said the grant “comes within the context of the continuous initiatives by the State of Qatar, in commitment to the fraternal relations between the two sides, and to support Lebanon’s security and stability during the current circumstances.”In July, the Lebanese Army received a grant worth $20 million from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.The army said in a statement at the time that the grant comes “within the framework of the continuous support for the military institution in light of the current challenges,” explaining that it “will be distributed equally to the military personnel upon completion of the administrative procedures.”

