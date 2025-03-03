Lebanese president arrives in Saudi Arabia for his first official trip abroad

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived in Saudi Arabia today for his first overseas trip since taking office in January.

Aoun was welcomed upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport by Riyadh Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Lebanese president called his visit to Riyadh “an opportunity to reaffirm the strong Lebanese-Saudi relations,” the presidency said in a statement.

The visit “is an opportunity to express Lebanon’s appreciation for the role played by the kingdom in supporting Lebanon’s stability, security, and the proper functioning of its constitutional institutions,” he added.

“This visit is also an opportunity to thank Saudi Arabia for welcoming Lebanese expatriates over the years, who have contributed to its urban and economic development,” he added.

The Lebanese president said he is optimistic about his scheduled meeting in the evening with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“I look forward with great hope to my discussions with Crown Prince bin Salman, which will pave the way for a future visit during which agreements will be signed to strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly nations,” he added.

After the visit, the Lebanese president will head to Egypt to attend an emergency Arab summit being held tomorrow to discuss Palestinian developments.

Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia is the first by a Lebanese leader to the kingdom in eight years and forms part of efforts by Lebanese authorities to repair relations with Arab countries and boost ties between Beirut and Riyadh.

Aoun, a former army chief, was elected president on 9 January, ending more than two years of a presidential vacuum in Lebanon due to political disagreements.

Last month, Nawaf Salam formed a new government, the first since 2022, after securing votes from 95 members of the 128-seat parliament.

