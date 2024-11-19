Lebanon, Hezbollah accept US ceasefire proposal

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the southern village of Habbouch, Lebanon on September 23, 2024. Photo: Rabih Daher/AFP/Getty Images

Lebanon and the Shiite Hezbollah group have accepted the US-proposed draft ceasefire agreement with Israel, providing some feedback on its content, according Ali Hassan Khalil, an aide to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Khalil confirmed that Lebanon submitted its formal response to US Ambassador to Beirut, Lisa Johnson, on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. He noted that the next steps in the process now hinge entirely on Israel, describing the current efforts to secure a ceasefire as the most significant and serious to date.Khalil emphasized that the remarks made by Lebanon were delivered in a positive tone, though he declined to provide further details.Earlier, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that the country’s authorities would soon begin discussions on the terms of the agreement with US envoy Amos Hochstein, who is expected to visit Beirut shortly.

