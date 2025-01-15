Lebanon's new prime minister holds talks to form government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam started parliamentary consultations on Wednesday to form his new government, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

Salam met with Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab and members of several parliamentary blocs to discuss the government lineup, the state news agency NNA reported.The parliamentary consultations, however, were not attended by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri as originally planned.Wednesday’s consultations were boycotted by the parliamentary blocs of the Hezbollah group and allied Amal Movement.On Thursday, Salam will continue his meetings with some 25 independent lawmakers.Lebanon’s deep political divides, particularly among factions like Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and their rivals, have historically delayed government formation for months. However, recent regional shifts and the diminished influence of traditional political actors could accelerate the process.In line with Lebanon’s sectarian political system, the prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim, the president a Maronite Christian, and the parliament speaker a Shia Muslim.Salam is set to lead the first government under President Joseph Aoun, who was elected last week after over two years of presidential vacancy caused by political disputes.His election follows a devastating two-month Israeli military campaign last fall which left Lebanon grappling with worsening political divisions and economic hardships.

