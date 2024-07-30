Lebanon slams Israeli strike on Beirut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has condemned the Israeli strike on Beirut that targeted a senior commander and called for an emergency Cabinet meeting.

“The Israeli killing machine continues to target Lebanese areas from the south and Bekaa to the heart of the capital Beirut, mere meters from one of the largest hospitals in Lebanon,” Mikati’s office said in a statement.He described the attack as “a criminal act that is part of a series of aggressive operations targeting civilians, in clear and blatant violation of international law.”The Israeli army said it carried out a “targeted strike” on the commander responsible for the recent attack in Majdal Shams, occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 people. While Israel has blamed Hezbollah for the attack, the Lebanese denies responsibility.Mikati urged the international community to take responsibility and apply pressure on Israel to cease its aggression and threats and to enforce UN resolutions.“We fully reserve our right to take all measures that contribute to deterring Israeli aggression,” he said.The prime minister said he summoned the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss the repercussions of this attack.Sources said the target of the attack was Hezbollah commander Muhsin Shukr, whose fate is not yet known.The strike was reported in Haret Hreik, a Hezbollah stronghold, according to the state-run National News Agency. A woman was killed and several others critically injured, it said.There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli attack.Fears have grown of a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid a months-long exchange of cross-border fire.The escalation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 39,000 people since last October, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

News.Az