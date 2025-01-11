Yandex metrika counter

Lebanon’s new president plans first official visit to Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s newly-elected president, Joseph Aoun, is set to visit Saudi Arabia after receiving an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as announced in a statement on X on Saturday, News.az reports citing foreign media.

The statement said Saudi Arabia would be Aoun’s first foreign trip in his new role but did not specify a date for the visit.


