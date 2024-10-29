LeBron's intentional miss can't prevent Lakers' first loss against Suns

LeBron James, struggling through a difficult shooting night, intentionally missed a free throw in hopes of creating an offensive rebound to salvage his performance.

However, the Phoenix Suns secured the loose ball, sealing a 109-105 victory that handed the Lakers their first loss of the season, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Faced with a choice during a timeout inside the final minute with his team down three, Lakers coach JJ Redick made a decision.Despite time on the clock for the Lakers to have multiple possessions, Redick designed a play to get Austin Reaves an open three. And while the play itself created the look the Lakers wanted, the shot didn’t fall.The team got another stop and another chance, but Phoenix fouled rather than give the Lakers a chance to hit a tying three. James made the first free throw, but rather than make the second and foul the Suns, he tried to force the offensive rebound.He finished with just 11 points, making only three of his 14 shots.Anthony Davis had 29 and Reaves scored 23 in the loss to the Suns. Devin Booker had 33 for Phoenix, and Kevin Durant had 30.Validation can come in other ways, like it did Monday morning for the Lakers and Davis when he was named player of the week in the Western Conference for his first-week dominance.The Lakers dug into that choice again early on Monday night, Davis somehow looking even more dominant than he did in a string of three-straight games with more than 30 points.In the first nine minutes Monday, Davis scored 16 points against the Suns while delivering the defensive highlights that have helped define his career, such as blocking Durant when the two met at the rim.But when Davis exited the game, the Suns quickly erased a lead that was as large as 18.

