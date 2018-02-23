Legal knowledge of military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army being improved

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relevant activities are carried out to increase the legal knowledge of military personnel.

In accordance with the joint action plan between the Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan aimed at strengthening the rule of law and military discipline, as well as preventing crimes in the Azerbaijan Army, a meeting entitled "Establishing mutual relationships among servicemen according to the requirements of the military regulations is one of the important responsibilities" was held in the military unit of the Naval Forces, according to the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, relevant activities are carried out to increase the legal knowledge of military personnel, strengthen discipline and law, as well as eliminate existing problems. Lectures on various topics were also given.

