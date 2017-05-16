Legendary ‘Pride and Prejudice’ estate is for sale

+ ↺ − 16 px

The elegant English country house where Colin Firth, as Fitzwilliam Darcy, professed his love for Elizabeth Bennett (Jennifer Ehle) could be yours for $11.6 million.

The estate that the Bennett family called home in BBC’s 1995 “Pride and Prejudice” miniseries is on the market for the first time in 70 years, according to Country Life.

Located in the Cotswolds, Luckington Court (fictionally, Longbourn) sits on over 150 acres. The seven-bedroom house also comes with stables, five cottages and farm buildings.

If “healing waters” is on your list of new-home musts, you’re in luck: Country Life reports: “Running through the estate is the fledgling Bristol Avon fed by seasonal springs . . . of which the 17th-century writer John Aubrey wrote: ‘[the] fine spring . . . cures the itch and Scabbe; it hath done much good to the eies.’ ”

Of course, Jane Austen aficionados know it better for its importance in “Pride and Prejudice” lore. In the series, Firth famously donned a wet T-shirt in a fishpond at his countryside estate, launching his stardom. That scene was filmed a different home, his fictional Pemberley.

Still, Firth shot many a steely glance in the walls of Luckington Court. The interiors are reportedly as luscious as in the film.

Sadly, a drenched Mr. Darcy is not included with price of sale.

When called, the Cirencester office of Strutt & Parker, which is repping the listing, said clients have asked them to cease marketing the property. Maybe there are just too many Mr. Darcy fans out there.

