Leipzig reach first-ever Champions League semifinals

RB Leipzig advanced to the Champions League semifinals for the first time Thursday after beating La Liga club Atletico Madrid 2-1, according to Anadolu Agency.

Playing at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Daniel Olmo made the score 1-0 for the Bundesliga club in the 50th minute.

Atletico’s Portuguese wonderkid Joao Felix equalized the game in the 71st minute.

A late goal by Tyler Adams brought victory for the German club in the 88th minute and RB Leipzig qualified for the next round.

Leipzig will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

News.Az