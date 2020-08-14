Leipzig reach first-ever Champions League semifinals
RB Leipzig advanced to the Champions League semifinals for the first time Thursday after beating La Liga club Atletico Madrid 2-1, according to Anadolu Agency.
Playing at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Daniel Olmo made the score 1-0 for the Bundesliga club in the 50th minute.
Atletico’s Portuguese wonderkid Joao Felix equalized the game in the 71st minute.
A late goal by Tyler Adams brought victory for the German club in the 88th minute and RB Leipzig qualified for the next round.
Leipzig will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.