Leyla Abdullayeva: Military provocation by Armenia on border of two states goes contrary to ongoing normalization process

Leyla Abdullayeva: Military provocation by Armenia on border of two states goes contrary to ongoing normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The military provocation by Armenia on the border of two states goes contrary to ongoing normalization process,” said spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva on her official Twitter account, News.az reports.

“It is a violation of international law and provisions of Trilateral Statements by Armenia. It goes contrary to ongoing normalization process. It hinders peace and reconstruction work by Azerbaijan!” Leyla Abdullayeva tweeted.

News.Az