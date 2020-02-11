Leyla Abdullayeva: "This statement reveals the true intentions of the leadership of Armenia"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Press Service Department of the MFA of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva responds to the question of the media on the statement of the Armenian MFA on the European Court of Human Rights ruling on “Saribekyan and Balayan vs Azerbaijan” case, APA reports.

According to the Press Service of the Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva said:

"The ruling of the European Court of Human Rights on the “Saribekyan and Balayan vs Azerbaijan” case of 30 January 2020 is not a final decision and the Azerbaijani side has the right to bring the case to the Grand Chamber within 3 months. Currently, this issue is being examined by our side.

Let me stress that the decision was not taken unanimously and the Azerbaijani judge Latif Huseynov presented special opinion in this regard.

I would like to recall that the Armenian citizen Manvel Saribekyan was detained on September 11, 2010, with espionage equipment, while a group of Armenian saboteurs was prevented in the north-west direction of the line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan. On October 5, he committed suicide, and a criminal case was launched at the Baku Military Prosecutor's Office.

The Armenian policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis living in the territory of present-day Armenia was further aggravated in the late 1980s and forced expulsion reached its culmination by violent deportation of Azerbaijanis from the Gafan region in 1988-89. By military occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding 7 districts of Azerbaijan, Armenia perpetrated ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijanis residing in these territories and hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis became internally displaced persons. The cruelty of the armed forces of Armenia targeting the civilian population during the aggression and the brutally killing of 613 Azerbaijani civilians only in one night on February 26, 1992, in Khojaly town is firmly condemned by the international community and recognized as genocide.

As a result of the Armenian aggression, 3889 Azerbaijanis went missing and hundreds of people held in Armenian captivity died as a result of severe tortures.

We remind the Armenian MFA that exactly the ECHR ruling of “Chiragov and others vs Armenia” of 16 June 2015 affirmed the responsibility of Armenia for aggression against Azerbaijan and it was confirmed that the illegal regime in our occupied territories “survives by virtue of the military, political, financial and other support given to it by Armenia”.

The statement of the MFA of Armenia is completely contradictory with the joint statements calling for the preparation of populations of both countries for peace, adopted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia as well, and it reveals the true intentions of the leadership of Armenia."

