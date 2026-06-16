Leyla Aliyeva holds talks with UN official in Bonn

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Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Yasmine Fouad, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), in Bonn, Germany, on Tuesday to discuss Azerbaijan’s efforts to protect the environment, promote the sustainable use of land resources, and address the challenges of desertification and drought.

The discussions also focused on projects and initiatives implemented by the IDEA Public Union in Azerbaijan and across the region to support environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and ecological sustainability, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of tree-planting campaigns, the expansion of green areas, and the protection of existing forests and tree resources in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change, preventing land degradation and maintaining ecological balance.

The sides also exchanged views on the environmental and socio-economic impact of the declining Caspian Sea water level, including its potential effects on coastal ecosystems, biodiversity and regional environmental security. They explored opportunities for cooperation in further studying the issue and identifying joint solutions.

The meeting highlighted the importance of timely measures to prevent drought and desertification. The parties also discussed potential cooperation between the IDEA Public Union and the UNCCD in the areas of environmental protection, combating drought and land degradation, and promoting environmental awareness.

News.Az