Leyla Aliyeva visits Children`s Clinic of National Oncology Center

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited children who receive treatment at the Children`s Clinic of Azerbaijan National Oncology Center. Leyla Aliyeva inquired about the children’s health and the progress of their treatment.

By funds raised from the family mega-show “Jirtdan. Novruz adventure”, the children`s department of the National Oncology Center was presented with medicines necessary for the treatment of children, as well as special computer games, various toys and gifts to entertain children who undergo treatment here.

The first family mega-show “Jirtdan in the world of fairytales” was organized on Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva`s initiative at Baku Convention Center.

