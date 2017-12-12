Leyla Aliyeva visits Heydar Aliyev's monument in Tbilisi - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

14 years have passed since the death of national leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Sevil Aliyeva's son, vice president of the Weightlifting Federation of Azerbaijan Azer Aliyev have visited the Heydar Aliyev's monument in Tbilisi.

On her Twitter page Leyla Aliyeva wrote the following:

"In Tbilisi we visited the monument of the national leader in the park named after the national leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev."

