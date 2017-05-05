Leyla Aliyeva visits school for children with disabilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited the special school for children with disabilities.

Leyla Aliyeva met with children and viewed conditions at the school. She was told that now 109 people study at school and 749 people are home-schooled individually.

She also visited the special school for children with disabilities No 268 in the Nasimi district, with 160 children being taught in the school and the rest getting home education.

News.Az

News.Az