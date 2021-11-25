President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin over tragedy in mine

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of human casualties as a result of the emergency at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo region. On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to you, the families and friends of the victims," the letter of the Azerbaijani leader says.

He also wished a speedy recovery to all the victims.

News.Az

