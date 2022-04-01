Yandex metrika counter

Liberated Azerbaijani lands are among ‘world’s most mined territories’ – top official

The Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation are among the most mined territories in the world, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Friday.

He made the remarks at an international conference, entitled “Humanitarian mine action and sustainable development goals,” in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that landmines and unexploded ordnances have been a major obstacle to peace and development for decades since the end of conflicts.

The presidential aide stressed that the demining of the liberated Azerbaijani territories are among the state’s top priorities.


