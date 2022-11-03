Liberated Azerbaijani territories have great potential for agricultural development – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The liberated Azerbaijani territories have a great potential for the development of agriculture, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a conference, titled “Post-conflict construction model under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev” in Baku. The conference was dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War, News.Az reports.

According to Karimov, the production of grain, feed crops and the livestock industry on the liberated territories will be prioritized.

“In addition to these industries, which are considered traditional for the region, there is also great potential for the development of vegetable growing. As a new direction of the development of agriculture in the liberated territories, prospects for the development of intensive gardening are opening up,” he said.

“There are favorable opportunities for the development of cotton growing in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts, vegetable growing in Aghdam and Fuzuli districts, viticulture and winemaking based on national grape varieties - in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts,” Karimov added.

