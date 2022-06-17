Liberation of Azerbaijani territories ‘important step’ toward peace in region: Georgia’s ex-PM

Azerbaijan has taken an important step toward peace in the region by liberating its territories from the Armenian occupation, said Eka Tkeshelashvili, former Georgian Prime Minister.

Tkeshelashvili made the remarks while addressing a panel session held as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum themed “Challenges to the Global World Order”, News.Az reports.

The former premier said Georgia is always ready to assist in peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“A new reality emerged in the South Caucasus region after Azerbaijan liberated its occupied territories. Now it is time to implement new transport projects in the region,” she added.

Tkeshelashvili also highly appreciated the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

News.Az