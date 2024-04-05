Liberation of Karabakh from occupation has unsettled certain forces: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The liberation of Karabakh from occupation, particularly the anti-terrorism operation conducted in September of last year, has unsettled certain forces, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as he received Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, former Foreign Minister of Türkiye, member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, head of the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports.

"I have consistently stated, and continue to affirm, that we are on the right path; we have liberated our ancestral lands through military means in accordance with all international laws," emphasized President Ilham Aliyev, highlighting that pressures on Azerbaijan have persisted since then.

“The European Parliament has adopted insulting and ugly resolutions while the PACE has deprived our delegation of voting rights. These are the actions that could have very negative consequences, and the sole reason for this is the liberation of Karabakh from occupation,” the head of state added.

News.Az