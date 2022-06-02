Liberation of Karabakh opened up new opportunities for Turkic world – parliament speaker

The liberation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region from occupation created new opportunities for strengthening the unity of the Turkic world, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The speaker made the remarks while addressing the 7th International Congress on Social Sciences at ADA University, Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Gafarova noted that the unity and solidarity of Azerbaijan and Turkiye is a major factor in ensuring peace, security, cooperation and prosperity in the region.

She said that Azerbaijan and Turkiye will mark the first anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations on June 15.

“The Shusha Declaration not only reflects the friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkiye but also defines the goals set for the future,” the speaker added.

News.Az