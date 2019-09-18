Liberia school fire kills at least 30 children, police says

Afire at a Koranic school near the Liberian capital Monrovia overnight killed at least 30 children, the president's office said Wednesday, AFP reported.

Emergency services had told President George Weah 28 people had died, his spokesman Solo Kelgbeh told AFP, as the president visited the site in Paynesville, on the outskirts of the capital.

"The kids were learning the Koran when the fire broke out," police spokesman Moses Carter said. "The cause is not known yet."

The fire started late Tuesday in the suburbs of the capital Monrovia, President George Weah said in a tweet.

