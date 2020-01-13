Libya's leadership factions to hold talks in Moscow on Monday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Libya's Government of National Accord Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj will hold negotiations with the head of the rival Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in Moscow on Monday, Sputnik reported.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that on Monday there will be inter-Libyan contacts under the auspices of the heads of the Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministries and Ministries of Defence, which are expected to be attended by the head of the Libyan National Accord government, Fayez Sarraj, and the head of the Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, as well as representatives of other Libyan parties.

"Sarraj, Haftar and representatives of other Libyan parties are expected to take part in these contacts," the Foreign Ministry said.

News.Az

News.Az