Licorice root processing plant under construction in Azerbaijan

Activities are carried out for the organization of cultivation and processing of licorice, widely used in industry.

Final works are being completed on the plant that has been built for this purpose in Agdash.

Construction works in the building of the plant, covering an area of 10.6 hectares, have already been completed, and now the equipment is being installed. From the beginning of the year 22 hectares of territory were sown with licorice.

