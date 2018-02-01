Lieutenant colonel stabbed in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A lieutenant colonel of one of the enforcement agencies of Armenia was attacked in Yerevan.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to Shamshyan.com, citizen with stab wounds was delivered to the hospital on February 1.

It turned out that it was a 43-year-old G.A., a lieutenant colonel of one of the law enforcement agencies.

The identity of the alleged offender has been established. This is the 39-year-old resident of the city of Abovyan Vardan G.

The suspect was detained.

News.Az

