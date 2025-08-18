Light plane crash lands on Sydney golf course - VIDEO

Dramatic footage has emerged showing a light plane crash-landing on Sydney’s Mona Vale Golf Course after reportedly losing engine power.

Two men aged in their 50s escaped without serious injury after the Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee made an emergency landing at the beachside Mona Vae Golf Course in Sydney's Nothern Beaches about 2pm on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Footage of the plane's terrifying descent widely shared on social media shows it hitting the ground at speed, and pieces of Piper Cherokee can be seen breaking off as the aircraft skids along the grass and comes to a stop.

An enormous bang and onlooker's terrified reactions can be heard in the footage as the plane lands, before a number of golfers are seen running over to the plane, with one man suffering a heavy fall as he rushes over to the scene.

A trainee pilot and a co-pilot were onboard at the time of incident.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Chris Peck reportedly said both passengers of the plane "self-extricated" and were taken Royal North Shore Hospital with minor injuries.

“Given the nature of the accident, both the pilot and the trainee pilot had only minor abrasions and were coherent and had full recollection of events. They were very lucky," Mr Peck told The Northern Beaches Advocate.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is now urging anyone who may have footage of the incident to come forward.

The national transport safety investigator said the plane took off from Camden Airport and reportedly experienced engine power loss during a training flight.

"As part of the evidence-gathering phase of the investigation, ATSB transport safety investigators will interview the pilots, other involved parties and witnesses, and collect available recorded information, including footage and ADS-B flight tracking data, as well as weather information and pilot and aircraft maintenance records," a statement from the ATSB on Monday said.

"Investigators may also seek to recover any relevant aircraft componentry from the aircraft for further examination at the ATSB’s technical facilities in Canberra."