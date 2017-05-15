Lightning and rain predicted in Baku tomorrow - WARNING

+ ↺ − 16 px

Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that the weather will be mainly cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 16. It will intensify in some places of the peninsula in the evening, lightning predicted.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 12-14 C at night, 18-21 C in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 18-20 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will raise from 756 mm mercury column to 760 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Ministry warns that, starting from evening of May 15 till morning of May 16 the weather will be unstable, intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, lightning may strike. Mild north-west wind will blow.

Lightning and intermittent rain is expected in Azerbaijan's regions. It will intensify in some places, hail predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in mountains 3-8 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime.

According to the warning, until May 17 afternoon, the weather will be unstable, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The river water level is expected to rise. Short-term flood may occur in some mountain rivers.

News.Az

