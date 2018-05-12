Yandex metrika counter

Lightning, heavy rain expected in some places tomorrow

The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally, AzVision reports.

National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told that the temperature will be 14-16˚C at night, 21-25˚C in daytime in the Absheron peninsula, and 14-16˚C at night, 22-24˚C in the daytime in Baku.

The atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

On the northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgeh, Zagulba) mild north-west wind will blow. The temperature of the sea water will be 13-14C. On the southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) north-west wind will blow. The temperature of the sea water will be 16-17C.

On May 13, lighting and intermittent rain are expected in some regions. The west wind will occasionally strengthen. The temperature in the regions will be 11…16 C at night, 21…26 C in the daytime, in mountains 3…7 C at night, 10…15 C in the daytime.

