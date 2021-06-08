Lightning strikes kill 20 in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 20 people were killed and three others injured in lightning strikes in different parts of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, officials said, Xinhua reports.

The deaths were reported from three different districts of the state.

"Nine persons were killed in Murshidabad, nine others in Hooghly and two more in Purba Medinipur district due to lightning strikes," a disaster management official said. "Three others were also injured in lightning strikes in the Murshidabad district."

Officials said the injured were admitted at a local hospital.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed several districts in the state including the capital city Kolkata, meteorological department officials said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of West Bengal and approved monetary relief for the victims.

News.Az