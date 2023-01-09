Like every year, last year was also successful for Azerbaijani sport - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Like every year, last year was also successful for Azerbaijani sport. As a whole, the work done on a national scale deserve a high assessment,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at a ceremony dedicated to sporting results of 2022, News.Az reports.

“Because all the tasks we set before ourselves at the beginning of last year have been fulfilled and the dynamic development of Azerbaijan has been secured. Since sport is also a part of our life, it has certainly developed within the framework of the overall trend. This is evidenced by the victories of our athletes. At the same time, the various international competitions held in our country confirm again that Azerbaijan is a sports country. As a whole, the policy carried out in recent years is producing good results today,” the head of state added.

