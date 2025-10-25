Lionel Messi scores twice as Miami takes 3-1 lead over Nashville

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi scored twice to lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Nashville SC on Friday in the opening game of their MLS Cup first-round playoff series.

Tadeo Allende also scored for Miami, giving the team a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series ahead of game two in Nashville on November 1, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who was presented with the Golden Boot before the game for topping the regular-season scoring chart with 29 goals in 28 matches, wasted no time showcasing his scoring prowess. He opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a diving header off a pass from Luis Suarez.

Sergio Busquets had controlled the ball near the sideline and passed to Rodrigo De Paul, who found a charging Messi. Messi then handed the ball to Suarez on the right before connecting on the header.

Miami extended their lead in the 62nd minute when Allende headed in a pass from Ian Fray. Messi sealed the victory nine minutes into second-half stoppage time after Nashville keeper Joe Willis failed to control a cross from Jordi Alba, leaving the ball for the Argentine superstar to slot home. Hany Mukhtar’s late strike for Nashville in stoppage time was mere consolation.

“We know that playoffs are tough, so we wanted to start with a win at home,” De Paul said. “The team did very well today in terms of intensity, focus, and understanding the moments when to attack and when to defend. We showed that we are growing as a team, and that’s the most important thing.”

The victory came a day after Messi signed a three-year contract extension, keeping the 38-year-old in Florida through 2028.

News.Az