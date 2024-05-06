Lionel Messi sets MLS record by recording five assists as Inter Miami demolish Red Bulls

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lionel Messi further etched his name into the annals of Major League Soccer history, orchestrating a stunning 6-2 demolition of the New York Red Bulls with a record-breaking performance that had the home crowd on their feet, News.Az reports citing Marca.



Just months after joining Inter Miami, Messi, alongside his celebrated teammate Luis Suarez, turned what began as a challenging match into a showcase of soccer brilliance. Despite trailing 1-0 at halftime to a spirited goal by Dante Vanzeir, Inter Miami emerged from the break transformed, with Messi at the heart of an electrifying comeback.Scoring once and assisting five times, Messi set two MLS records in one game: the most goal contributions in a single match with six, and the most assists in a single match with five. This was a performance that reverberated across the soccer world, showcasing not only his unmatchable skill but also his profound impact on his team and the league.Suarez, reaping the rewards of Messi's visionary play, completed a hat-trick, while newcomer Matias Rojas scored twice off the bench, marking his debut with the club in style. The game, which ended with Inter Miami at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, was a testament to the team's depth and resilience, having now gained 17 of their 24 points from trailing positions.The magnitude of the victory was not lost on the fans nor the pundits, as Messi was named Man of the Match in what could only be described as a masterclass of soccer intelligence and execution. His performance was a poignant reminder of why he remains one of the greatest, if not the greatest, to ever play the game.Inter Miami's coach, reflecting on the historic win, praised the team's spirit and Messi's leadership. "What we saw tonight was more than just a soccer game. It was a statement. Lionel doesn't just play; he inspires."As the MLS season progresses, the eyes of the soccer world will remain fixed on Messi and Inter Miami, a team that now not only dreams of championship glory but also plays with the conviction of champions.

News.Az