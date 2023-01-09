Lionel Scaloni crowned Men’s World Best national Coach 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coach of the Argentine National Team Lionel Scaloni crowned by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) as Men’s World Best National Coach 2022, News.Az reports.

He won the ranking sovereign with 240 points, succeeding Roberto Mancini, winner in 2021 and Didier Deschamps, winner in 2020.

Deschamps finished at the second place in 2022 with 45 points, and the third place was taken by Walid Regragui, Morocco’s National Team Coach.

It is the first time in history that an African coach took place on the World Podium.

News.Az