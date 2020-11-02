Yandex metrika counter

List of Armenia’s military equipment destroyed

  • Azerbaijan
During the day and night, a large number of Armenian forces, 4 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 10 - different types of howitzers, 3 - trucks loaded with ammunition, and 5 - other auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

