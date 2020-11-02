List of Armenia’s military equipment destroyed

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day and night, a large number of Armenian forces, 4 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 10 - different types of howitzers, 3 - trucks loaded with ammunition, and 5 - other auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.

News.Az