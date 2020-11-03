Yandex metrika counter

List of Armenia's military equipment destroyed in last 24 hours

List of Armenia's military equipment destroyed in last 24 hours

During the day and nighttime, a large number of Armenian troops, 4 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 1 - KUB air defense missile system, 9 - different types of howitzers and 2 - trucks loaded with ammunition were destroyed and wrecked, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.


