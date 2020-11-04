List of Armenia's military equipment destroyed in last 24 hours
During the day and at nighttime, a large number of Armenian forces, 2 - T-72 tanks, 3 - D-30 howitzer-guns, 1 - "Zastava M-55" anti-aircraft gun, 1 - tactical UAV, 3 - military trucks were destroyed and wrecked, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.