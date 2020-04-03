List of countries with largest number visits to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

426,100 foreigners and stateless persons from 149 countries visited Azerbaijan over Jan-Feb (by 17% more versus Jan-Feb 2019).

ABC.AZ reports with reference to the State Border Service that 28.7% of them are citizens of the Russian Federation, 28.7% - Georgia, 11.2% - Turkey, 6.2% - Iran, 2.6% - Saudi Arabia and India, 1.8% - the UAE and Ukraine, 1.6% - Kuwait, 1.5% - Pakistan, 1.4% - Kazakhstan, 1.1% - Turkmenistan and Iraq, 0.9% - UK, 0.8% - Israel and Uzbekistan, 7.1% - citizens of other countries, 0.1% - stateless persons. Of them, 72.3% were men and 27.7% were women.

In general, the number of arrivals from the EU member states increased by 5.7% up to 12,200 people, from the CIS countries by 21.2% up to 147,700 people, from the Persian Gulf countries by 17.4% up to 62,200 people.

News.Az

News.Az