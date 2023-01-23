List of more than 100,000 Western Azerbaijanis already compiled: Community spokesperson

The list of more than 100,000 Western Azerbaijanis has already been compiled, Ulviyya Zulfikar, Spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community, told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

The spokesperson noted that the process of the census of Western Azerbaijanis is ongoing. “Every day, 250-300 of our compatriots apply to be registered in the community,” she said.

“Along with our compatriots deported in 1988-1991, those who were forcibly expelled from their native lands earlier and their heirs are among those registered,” U. Zulfikar added.

News.Az