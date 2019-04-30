List of participants announced for World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The list of participants of the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held on May 2-3 in Baku, has been announced, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Culture.

Foreign ministers of Ghana, Uruguay, the Gambia, Ministers of Culture of Montenegro, Mali, Algeria, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, the Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs of Kuwait, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro, and the Minister of Education of Myanmar will arrive in Baku.

Moreover, high-ranking officials from more than 100 countries and over 30 international organizations will take part in the forum.

The event will be broadcast live on the website of the UN.

The forum is organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, with its partners including UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the Council of Europe, ISESCO and the World Tourism Organization.

News.Az

News.Az