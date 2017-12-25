List of state-funded institutions approved in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved a list of scientific institutions and organizations that are subjects of basic financing.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the official website of the Cabinet that basic funding of state scientific institutions and organizations is provided at the expense of funds provided for relevant state structures in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as at the expense of other sources not prohibited by law.

