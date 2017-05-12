Yandex metrika counter

Listing of people who went missing during Karabakh conflict being resumed

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Listing of people who went missing during Karabakh conflict being resumed

The listing of people who went missing during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is almost finished.

Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons said in a statement on Friday that citizens who have not yet appealed to the State Commission with regard to their missing relatives are requested to provide the Working Group with information as soon as possible. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      