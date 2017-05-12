Listing of people who went missing during Karabakh conflict being resumed
The listing of people who went missing during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is almost finished.
Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons said in a statement on Friday that citizens who have not yet appealed to the State Commission with regard to their missing relatives are requested to provide the Working Group with information as soon as possible.
