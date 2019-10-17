Literary, artistic evening devoted to life, works of Azerbaijani poet Nasimi held in Sofia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presentation of "Selected Poems" book by brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi, translated into Bulgarian, was held in Sofia within the framework of the 650th anniversary of the poet, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria.

The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy, the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, the Academy of Sciences of Bulgaria, the Union of Writers of Bulgaria, and the Center for Azerbaijani Language and Culture operating at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".

