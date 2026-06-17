Lithuania and United States ink drone partnership agreement

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Lithuania and the United States signed a letter of intent in Paris on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation on drone and counter-drone systems.

The agreement, signed by the Lithuanian defence ministry and the US Department of Defense, covers unmanned aerial systems and counter-UAS capabilities — the technologies used both to operate drones and to detect and neutralise them. A further 17 countries have joined the initiative, News.Az reports, citing LRT.

Under the arrangement, the two countries plan to jointly identify promising technologies, accelerate their development and deployment, and coordinate procurement.

They will also work to improve compatibility and interoperability between their respective systems to ensure more effective use in joint operations, and will evaluate common standards for drone sensor data transmission and processing.

The ministry said the agreement reflected a shared commitment to defence innovation and the faster adoption of new technologies, as well as closer sharing of expertise, threat intelligence and operational data. Such cooperation, it added, should help both countries respond more quickly to capability gaps and strengthen the technological edge of allied forces.

News.Az