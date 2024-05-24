Lithuania calls for joint EU-NATO response to Russian plan to change Baltic Sea borders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania seeks a joint EU-NATO response after Russia proposed to redraw its maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland. Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said Thursday.

“We continue to work with our neighbors and partners at both the EU and NATO levels to ensure a unified response to the situation,” Simonyte told reporters in the capital Vilnius, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.“I believe (Russia’s) aim is to create uncertainty about what is being done,” she added.Simonyte’s comments come after Russia’s Defense Ministry drafted a plan to move the sea borders around Russian islands in the Gulf of Finland and around the exclave of Kaliningrad.The issue was first highlighted Tuesday, when Russia's TASS news agency and other local media reported on the ministry’s proposal to redraw old borders dating back to the Soviet era in January 1985.The draft proposal was deleted from the government’s website late Wednesday, just 24 hours after it was published.However, the move was still labelled by regional leaders as an “obvious escalation” from the Kremlin despite a military-diplomatic source explaining to Russian news agencies that Moscow had no intention of revising the borders in the Baltic Sea.Simonyte said the Kremlin’s plans remain unclear.“I think the Russian authorities deliberately want this to be impossible to clarify; they want it to be vague, to cause anxiety and fear,” she said.According to the draft document, the Kremlin intends to declare part of the Baltic Sea east of the Gulf of Finland as well as near the towns of Baltiysk and Zelenogradsk in the Kaliningrad region as its internal maritime waters, the Russian newspaper The Moscow Times reported.

News.Az