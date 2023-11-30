Lithuania continues its hostile policy against Azerbaijan - Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania continues its hostile policy against Azerbaijan at all levels, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“A group of Lithuanian MPs has recently visited the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and held a meeting with the EU mission to Armenia to continue the unacceptable practice of looking at the territory of Azerbaijan through binoculars,” the Community said.

“Lithuanian lawmakers are probably aware of an audio recording of their colleagues released several years ago who supported aggressor Armenia for religious reasons, and not Azerbaijan, whose territory was occupied in the former conflict,” noted the Community.

The Community stressed that most of the places the Lithuanian MPs visited were villages from which Azerbaijanis were deported.

“Lithuanian MPs with the mentality of crusaders, instead of looking for adventures in the South Caucasus and becoming quixotic, should better protect the rights of the ethnic minority oppressed in their country,” the Community added.

News.Az